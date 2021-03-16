KITCHENER -- Ron Doyle, known as a "community builder" in Kitchener-Waterloo, has died.

He was 69 years old.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic tweeted about Doyle's death on Monday evening.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ron Doyle," his tweet said in part. "A passionate community builder who pushed boundaries for good, a business person & someone who loved people but most of all, his family."

"Kitchener lost someone special."

An online obituary for Doyle said he was a "passionate entrepreneur and philanthropist." The post said he ran Alloy Casting Industries Limited in New Hamburg with his father. When he retired, he "took on many new and visionary projects in the Region."

Doyle owned Lot42, which is home to A Better Tent City, and Hacienda Sarria, a popular wedding venue that closed down last year.

The obituary said Doyle's family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Henry Walser Funeral Home. Visitors are asked to RSVP and wear masks.