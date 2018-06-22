

CTV Kitchener





A collision tied up traffic in the northbound lanes of Highway 85 on Thursday.

Officials say two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of the expressway between Bridgeport Road and University Avenue exits during the rush-hour commute.

The collision was blocking two lanes leaving only one lane for motorists to get around the crash.

The slow-down lasted approximately an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported.