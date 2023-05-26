Collision closes portion of LRT line in Kitchener

Grand River Transit (GRT) says ION trains are not running between Conestoga Station and Mill Station due to a collision.

In a tweet around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the transit agency said ION service between Mill and Block Line is using only one track in both directions.

Passengers may need to board on the opposite platform, GRT said.

2:33 PM : ION trains are not running between Conestoga Station and Mill Station due to a collision.ION service between Mill and Block Line is using only one track in both directions. You may need to board on the opposite platfor... (see https://t.co/jFObWR7aN9 for details) — GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) May 26, 2023

This story will be updated.