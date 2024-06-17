'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario

Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.

Environment Canada announced "a prolonged heat event" is now in affect as of Monday morning.

Daytime highs throughout the week are expected to be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, but feel like 40 or 45 with the humidex. Overnight highs will be between 20 and 23 with a 26 to 30 humidex.

The agency warns that older adults, infants, young children, pregnant people, people with physical or mental illnesses, and people with mobility issues are at greater health risk in the heat.

Heat warnings are in effect for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and 43 other communities across the province.

Over the weekend, Waterloo regional police reported that they've already had 10 calls for pets left in vehicles in June, and advised those who see a pet in a vehicle to call 911.

