Collision between train and cube truck leads to charges
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 4:03PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 29, 2020 4:05PM EDT
A cube train was damaged after a collision on Oxford Road 22 with a train. (Photo: Oxford County OPP) (May 29, 2020)
WATERLOO -- The driver of a cube truck is facing charges following a collision with a train.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Friday on Oxford Road 22, south of Oxford Road 29.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
The truck driver has been charged with various Highway Traffic Act offences.
Oxford County OPP are asking residents to avoid the area.