Civic Holiday: What’s open, closed and what you need to know about fireworks
Fireworks
Fireworks are not allowed in any city on the Civic Holiday. Here's where you can call to make complaints.
Kitchener
- Complaints: Waterloo Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 519-570-9777
Waterloo
- Complaints: Waterloo Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 519-570-9777
Cambridge
- Complaints: Waterloo Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 519-570-9777
Guelph
- Complaints: Guelph Police Service 519-824-1212
Brantford
- Complaints: City of Brantford By-law Department at 519-759-4150
General
Open
- Conestoga Mall - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fairview Park Mall - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cambridge Centre - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Stone Road Mall - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed
- Most banks
- Canada Post and mail delivery
Waterloo Region
- Grand River Transit: Operating on a holiday service schedule.
- Curbside collection of garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items.
Open
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Schneider Haus (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- McDougall Cottage (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Closed
- Waste sites in Cambridge and Waterloo closed for residential drop-off.
- Regional administrative offices
- Libraries
Kitchener
Open
- Pools
- Splashpads
- Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
- Activa Sportsplex and Sportsworld arenas (pre-booked rentals)
- Budd Park outdoor sports fields (scheduled rentals)
Closed
- Kitchener City Hall
- Kitchener Public Library locations (Sunday and Monday)
- Community centres
- The Aud
- Community arenas (besides Activa Sportsplex and Sportsworld)
- Budd Park indoor sports facility
Waterloo
Open
- Moses Springer Community Centreoutdoor pool
- RIM Park (Open at 4 p.m.)
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex Swimplex (Open at 12:15 p.m.)
Closed
- Waterloo City Hall
- Albert McCormick Community Centre
- Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre
- Moses Springer Community Centre
Cambridge
Open
- Pools
Closed
- Cambridge City Hall
- Arenas
- Idea Exchange
- Ted Wake Centre
- David Durward Centre
- William E. Pautler
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- Allan Reuter Centre
Guelph
- Waste collection will be delayed by one day the week of August 5.
- Transit: Operating on a Sunday schedule.
Open
- Lyon Outdoor Pool (9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
- Splashpads
- Market Square (10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
Closed
- Guelph City Hall
- Sleeman Centre
- River Run Centre
- Recreation centre
- Community centres
- Guelph Public Library
Brantford
- No change to curbside collection of garbage, green bin and recycling.
- Brantford Transit: Operating 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open
- Brantford and District Civic Centre (pre-book rentals)
- Earl Haig Family Fun Park
- Walter Gretzky Golf Course
- Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre
- Woodman Pool
Closed
- Brantford City Hall
- Beckett Recreation Centre
- Bell Homestead National Historic Site
- Branlyn Community Centre
- Brantford Public Library (Main Branch and St. Paul Branch)
- Doug Snooks Eagle Place Community Centre
- Lions Park Arena
- T.B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre
- Woodman Park Community Centre (Woodman Pool is open)
Beer Stores
The Beer Store will open 128 of its locations on Monday, Aug. 5.
Brantford
- 280 Murray St. (Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- 300 King George Rd. (Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- 50 Market St. S. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Cambridge
- 200 Franklin Blvd. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Guelph
- 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 710 Woolwich St. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Kitchener
- 250 Bleams Rd. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 875 Highland Rd. W. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 1120 Victoria St. N. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Stratford
- 260 C.H. Meier Blvd. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Waterloo
- 70 Weber St. N. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 624 King St. N. (Drive-thru only)
