Civic Holiday: What’s open, closed and what you need to know about fireworks

    Fireworks are not allowed in any city on the Civic Holiday. Here's where you can call to make complaints.

    Kitchener

    • Complaints: Waterloo Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 519-570-9777

    Waterloo

    • Complaints: Waterloo Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 519-570-9777

    Cambridge

    • Complaints: Waterloo Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 519-570-9777

    Guelph

    • Complaints: Guelph Police Service 519-824-1212

    Brantford

    • Complaints: City of Brantford By-law Department at 519-759-4150

    General

    Open

    • Conestoga Mall - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Fairview Park Mall - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Cambridge Centre - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Stone Road Mall - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Closed

    • Most banks
    • Canada Post and mail delivery

    Waterloo Region

    • Grand River Transit: Operating on a holiday service schedule.
    • Curbside collection of garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items.

    Open

    • Region of Waterloo International Airport
    • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Schneider Haus (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
    • McDougall Cottage (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

    Closed

    • Waste sites in Cambridge and Waterloo closed for residential drop-off.
    • Regional administrative offices
    • Libraries

    Kitchener

    Open

    • Pools
    • Splashpads
    • Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
    • Activa Sportsplex and Sportsworld arenas (pre-booked rentals)
    • Budd Park outdoor sports fields (scheduled rentals)

    Closed

    • Kitchener City Hall
    • Kitchener Public Library locations (Sunday and Monday)
    • Community centres 
    • The Aud
    • Community arenas (besides Activa Sportsplex and Sportsworld)
    • Budd Park indoor sports facility

    Waterloo

    Open

    • Moses Springer Community Centreoutdoor pool
    • RIM Park (Open at 4 p.m.)
    • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
    • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex Swimplex (Open at 12:15 p.m.)

    Closed

    • Waterloo City Hall
    • Albert McCormick Community Centre
    • Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre
    • Moses Springer Community Centre

    Cambridge

    Open

    • Pools

    Closed

    • Cambridge City Hall
    • Arenas
    • Idea Exchange
    • Ted Wake Centre
    • David Durward Centre
    • William E. Pautler
    • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
    • Allan Reuter Centre

    Guelph

    Open

    • Lyon Outdoor Pool (9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
    • Splashpads
    • Market Square (10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

    Closed

    • Guelph City Hall
    • Sleeman Centre
    • River Run Centre
    • Recreation centre
    • Community centres
    • Guelph Public Library

    Brantford

    • No change to curbside collection of garbage, green bin and recycling.
    • Brantford Transit: Operating 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Open

    • Brantford and District Civic Centre (pre-book rentals)
    • Earl Haig Family Fun Park
    • Walter Gretzky Golf Course
    • Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre
    • Woodman Pool

    Closed

    • Brantford City Hall
    • Beckett Recreation Centre
    • Bell Homestead National Historic Site
    • Branlyn Community Centre
    • Brantford Public Library (Main Branch and St. Paul Branch)
    • Doug Snooks Eagle Place Community Centre
    • Lions Park Arena
    • T.B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre
    • Woodman Park Community Centre (Woodman Pool is open)

    Beer Stores

    The Beer Store will open 128 of its locations on Monday, Aug. 5.

    Brantford

    • 280 Murray St. (Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
    • 300 King George Rd. (Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
    • 50 Market St. S. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

    Cambridge

    • 200 Franklin Blvd. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

    Guelph

    • 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • 710 Woolwich St. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

    Kitchener

    • 250 Bleams Rd. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • 875 Highland Rd. W. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • 1120 Victoria St. N. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

    Stratford

    • 260 C.H. Meier Blvd. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

    Waterloo

    • 70 Weber St. N. (Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • 624 King St. N. (Drive-thru only)

