City of Kitchener launches new walking soccer program

A new City of Kitchener program is giving older adults a chance to play soccer.

Walking soccer is like regular soccer but with a twist – there’s no running, jogging or physical contact and the ball must stay below head height.

“Traditionally, people believe after a certain year their playing days are over, but we want to encourage older adults, seniors, to continue playing the game,” said Julio Realegeno, neighbourhood program coordinator with the City of Kitchener.

It’s perfect for older adults who want to keep playing or even try the game for the first time.

“Players don't need to be at a certain level to participate in this sport. It's more a welcoming, safe environment for people to just come and kick the ball around with friends,” said Realegeno.

His father, who shares the same name, is one of the participants.

“I'm from El Salvador and we love soccer more than anything,” said the elder Julio Realegeno. “It's a lot of fun for me.”

The excitement is only expected to grow, with Canada co-hosting the World Cup for the first time in 2026.

Participants don’t need any extra equipment. They just need to bring their running shoes.

“This sport is very beautiful because it's very inclusive and it's simple,” Realegeno said.

The drop-in program runs every Thursday morning at RBJ Schlegel Park.

The city hopes to offer another season in the fall.