City of Guelph considers fireworks bylaw to ramp up restrictions
The City of Guelph is taking a closer look at how they deal with fireworks.
City council is considering a bylaw that would require a permit for anyone to set off backyard fireworks.
“I will state upfront that the status quo will not do, that much is known,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.
Currently, fireworks are only allowed to be set off in Guelph three days a year: Canada Day, Victoria Day and Diwali.
But during Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors looked at a staff report that would require anyone looking to set off fireworks to get a permit from city hall. It would also require a licensed display supervision, safety inspection and an animal safety plan.
Some delegates spoke in favour of the restrictive bylaw.
“There are a number of chemicals emitted from fireworks that are known to cause spikes in asthma attacks afterwords, and we know this from hospital reports, not just antidotes,” said delegate, Alex Ciccone.
Others who represented the fireworks industry asked if the restrictions are necessary.
"It’s important to remember that we are talking about only three days per year for personal fireworks usage. If some people lack interest or perhaps even find it distasteful, can they not just tolerate it three days per year? Clearly a significant [number] enjoys and eagerly looks forward to fireworks celebrations," stated Tom Jacobs, a representative from Rocket Fireworks Inc.
Several members of council believe the proposed bylaw does not go far enough.
“I think that a total ban is what we need to go for…[a] nice compromise,” said Coun. Erin Caton.
Council voted 7-5 in favour of moving the motion forward. The matter will be discussed again at council on Oct. 29 before council votes on its approval just ahead of Diwali which starts on Oct. 31.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel reports 7 combat deaths as troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a wider war mount
Israel said Wednesday that seven of its solders were killed in southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah militants on the ground after the start of an Israeli incursion into that country.
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants
In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.