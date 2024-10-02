City of Guelph considers fireworks bylaw to ramp up restrictions

The City of Guelph is taking a closer look at how they deal with fireworks.

City council is considering a bylaw that would require a permit for anyone to set off backyard fireworks.

“I will state upfront that the status quo will not do, that much is known,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Currently, fireworks are only allowed to be set off in Guelph three days a year: Canada Day, Victoria Day and Diwali.

But during Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors looked at a staff report that would require anyone looking to set off fireworks to get a permit from city hall. It would also require a licensed display supervision, safety inspection and an animal safety plan.

Some delegates spoke in favour of the restrictive bylaw.

“There are a number of chemicals emitted from fireworks that are known to cause spikes in asthma attacks afterwords, and we know this from hospital reports, not just antidotes,” said delegate, Alex Ciccone.

Others who represented the fireworks industry asked if the restrictions are necessary.

"It’s important to remember that we are talking about only three days per year for personal fireworks usage. If some people lack interest or perhaps even find it distasteful, can they not just tolerate it three days per year? Clearly a significant [number] enjoys and eagerly looks forward to fireworks celebrations," stated Tom Jacobs, a representative from Rocket Fireworks Inc.

Several members of council believe the proposed bylaw does not go far enough.

“I think that a total ban is what we need to go for…[a] nice compromise,” said Coun. Erin Caton.

Council voted 7-5 in favour of moving the motion forward. The matter will be discussed again at council on Oct. 29 before council votes on its approval just ahead of Diwali which starts on Oct. 31.