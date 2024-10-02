Police investigating reported sexual assault on Guelph trail

Guelph Police are investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a stranger while she was walking on a trail in the city’s south-end.

Officers were called to a business on Gordon Street near Clair Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The woman in her 20s told police she had been walking to work on a trail in the Pine Ridge subdivision when she noticed a male cyclist approaching her from behind.

She said she stepped to the side to give him room to get by her, but as he passed, he touched her inappropriately.

The suspect is described as a white man with dirty blonde shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a black backpack at the time and rode a black bicycle.