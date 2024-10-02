New public health clinic opens in downtown Kitchener

A new public health clinic is now open in downtown Kitchener.

Located in the Region of Waterloo building at 20 Weber St., the new space features six accessible clinic rooms and is located on the second floor.

“This new Public Health clinic is a testament to the work the Region does to provide residents access to service in spaces and places that fit their needs,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a media release.

The clinic is located close to the ION light-rail line and multiple bus routes. Bike racks are also available outside the building along with “multiple parking options” throughout the downtown core, according to the Region of Waterloo.

“This central location is ideal for a Public Health clinic that provides easy access to important health services,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health for the Region of Waterloo. “The addition of this clinic in downtown Kitchener brings Public Health supports closer to where residents need them.”

The region says for now vaccines and sexual health services will be available by appointment only. Dental screening and baby feeding appointments will be offered in the future.

A grand opening event is planned for January 2025.