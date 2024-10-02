2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding following theft at Kitchener store

Two women have been charged and one suspect remains at large after a theft at a Kitchener retail store.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, employees of a store located in the area of Executive Place and New Dundee Road contacted them around 11 a.m. Tuesday about a theft in progress involving three people.

When officers arrived, they located an involved vehicle and a 51-year-old woman inside. According to police, the two other people involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police later found a 35-year-old Kitchener woman, who was wanted on several outstanding charges, and placed her under arrest.

The third suspect, a 29-year-old Kitchener man, remains outstanding.

The two women were arrested and charged for numerous offences including possession of stolen property under $5000, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of identity documents, and other criminal offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 4497.