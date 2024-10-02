KITCHENER
    Copper wire stolen, $21k in damage reported during Guelph break-in

    Copper wire
    A Guelph business is working on repairs after staff say thieves took thousands of dollars worth of copper wire and caused extensive damage to the property.

    Guelph Police officers were called to the Southgate Drive business on Tuesday morning after employees noticed a gate had been cut open and a large amount of copper wire had been taken over the weekend.

    Surveillance camera footage showed someone tampering with a rotating security camera in the yard around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, forcing it to point away from where the theft happened.

    Investigators said thieves cut a hole in a fence, removed several tree branches and shrubs and took nearly 500 metres of copper wire. The stolen property is worth approximately $16,000.

    Police said suspects also caused around $21,000 in damage to several transformers.

    Anyone with more information is asked to call Constable Abdullah Eidokheil at 519-824-1212 ext. 7415 or email aeidokheil@guelphpolice.ca

