E-bike user hurt in Guelph hit-and-run

Guelph Police are looking for witnesses or dash camera footage after a person using an e-bike was hit by a driver on Tuesday.

Investigators said a Guelph woman was riding her e-bike on Gordon Street at Surrey Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a van.

Police said the woman received minor injuries and the driver of the van did not stop.

The vehicle was described as an older gold or tan minivan that appeared to have previous significant damage to the rear tailgate and bumper.