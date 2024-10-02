E-bike user hurt in Guelph hit-and-run
Guelph Police are looking for witnesses or dash camera footage after a person using an e-bike was hit by a driver on Tuesday.
Investigators said a Guelph woman was riding her e-bike on Gordon Street at Surrey Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a van.
Police said the woman received minor injuries and the driver of the van did not stop.
The vehicle was described as an older gold or tan minivan that appeared to have previous significant damage to the rear tailgate and bumper.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead and thousands evacuated as a typhoon approaches Taiwan
An approaching typhoon bringing strong winds and torrential rainfall to Taiwan killed one person and injured dozens of others over the past few days and led to the evacuation of thousands from low-lying or mountainous areas.
Medallion containing original mould from discovery of penicillin goes up for auction
A medallion containing some of the original mould involved in the discovery of penicillin is expected to fetch up to US$50,000 when it goes up for auction later this month.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
DEVELOPING Israel reports 7 combat deaths as troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a wider war mount
Israel said Wednesday that seven of its solders were killed in southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah militants on the ground after the start of an Israeli incursion into that country.
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
He spent 7 years walking around the world. But his biggest challenge was being back home
Tom Turcich and his four-legged companion were greeted by a huge homecoming celebration in Haddon Township on May 21, 2022, with Turcich officially becoming the 10th person on record to walk around the world, and Savannah claiming the title of the first dog to do so.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.