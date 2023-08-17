City of Guelph considering new waste collection options for downtown

These prototypes display one option for waste removal in downtown Guelph -- an underground communal container. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener) These prototypes display one option for waste removal in downtown Guelph -- an underground communal container. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver