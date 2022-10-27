Citizens help extinguish grass fire along Highway 401 near Guelph

Citizens helped extinguish a grass fire along Highway 401 westbound just south of Guelph.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Thursday late afternoon showing citizens helping extinguish a fire at Highway 401 and Guelph line – preventing further damage to the area.

In the tweet, which was sent out at 5:13 p.m., OPP said the Milton Fire Service is heading to the grass fire.

The video shows one individual stomping on a small fire while another runs down the embankment and proceeds to use their jacket to help extinguish the fire.