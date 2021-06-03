CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after a child was struck during a collision near Baintree Way in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say a seven year old was crossing Baintree Way near Coulthard Boulevard when they were struck by a white BMW.

The child was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any information on the identity of the child, the driver, if speed was a factor in the crash, or if any charges will be laid.

"That's my concern, because I have small kids and I always keep an eye on the site whenever cars are going," said Harry Bains, who lives nearby. "Some people are going fast."

Baintreet Way was closed for investigation but has since reopened. Police were using a drone to get aerial views of the crash site.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.