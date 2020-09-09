Advertisement
Lemongrass chicken with sticky rice
Chef Thompson Tran from the Wooden Boat Food Company shares how to make lemongrass chicken with sticky rice.
4 -6 boneless or bone in, chicken leg
3tbsp minced lemongrass
1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp oyster sauce
1 tbsp mince garlic
1 tsp sugar
2.5C uncooked jasmine rice
1/4 cabbage, thinly shredded
6-8 string beans, blanched 3 seconds in hot water, cool down immediately in cold water
4sprigs cilantro, chopped
dressing:
4 tbsp lime juice
4 tbsp vinegar
4 tbsp sugar
salt pinch
2 C Nuoc Cham, Wooden Boat brand (Vietnamese Dipping Sauce)
(recipe for general use Nuoc Cham)
50ml fish sauce,
50ml water
50ml vinegar
30ml sugar
2 garlic cloves, chopped
*optional 1 bird eye chili, chopped
1) Marinade chicken 4-6 hours, or overnight in lemongrass, salt, oyster sauce, mince garlic, sugar
2) Cook rice per directions on package
3) Heat pan/BBQ med high heat, cook 4 min skinside down, 2.5 min on the flesh side. Rest for 3 min.
4) Toss cabbage, beans, cilantro with dressing of lime, vinegar, and sugar.
5) Serve with Wooden Boat Nuoc Cham sauce, chicken on rice and cabbage slaw.