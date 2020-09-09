Chef Thompson Tran from the Wooden Boat Food Company shares how to make lemongrass chicken with sticky rice.

4 -6 boneless or bone in, chicken leg

3tbsp minced lemongrass

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp mince garlic

1 tsp sugar

2.5C uncooked jasmine rice

1/4 cabbage, thinly shredded

6-8 string beans, blanched 3 seconds in hot water, cool down immediately in cold water

4sprigs cilantro, chopped

dressing:

4 tbsp lime juice

4 tbsp vinegar

4 tbsp sugar

salt pinch

2 C Nuoc Cham, Wooden Boat brand (Vietnamese Dipping Sauce)

(recipe for general use Nuoc Cham)

50ml fish sauce,

50ml water

50ml vinegar

30ml sugar

2 garlic cloves, chopped

*optional 1 bird eye chili, chopped

1) Marinade chicken 4-6 hours, or overnight in lemongrass, salt, oyster sauce, mince garlic, sugar

2) Cook rice per directions on package

3) Heat pan/BBQ med high heat, cook 4 min skinside down, 2.5 min on the flesh side. Rest for 3 min.

4) Toss cabbage, beans, cilantro with dressing of lime, vinegar, and sugar.

5) Serve with Wooden Boat Nuoc Cham sauce, chicken on rice and cabbage slaw.