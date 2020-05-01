KITCHENER -- A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in Waterloo on Thursday.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Gateview Drive, near Erb Street.

Waterloo Regional Police say no one inside the home at the time was hurt.

An engineer has been brought in to assess the structure in order to make sure it’s safe for the residents to go back inside.

Police say charges are pending.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or what the extent of damage is to the house.