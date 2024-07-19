Charges after Guelph bus rear-ended in hit and run

A Guelph driver has been charged after police say he hit a transit bus and then took off.

Guelph Police were called to Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road South around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

They were told a Guelph Transit bus had been stopped at a red light when it was hit from behind. The bus driver got out, but the other vehicle went around the bus and drove away.

Officers went to the driver’s home and found a vehicle with minor front-end damage.

They said the driver was unsteady on his feet and there was a smell of alcohol on his breath. Officers conducted a breath test and the man was then taken back to the detachment for further testing, which police said he failed.

The 68-year-old from Guelph has been charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at a collision. His licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle seized for seven days.