Early reports suggest a dairy barn fire outside Moorefield has left over a dozen cattle dead.

Wellington County OPP and Mapleton Township Fire Department were called to the blaze on Concession Road 6 around 5 p.m. Monday.

Mapletown Fire estimates that there were 72 animals inside the barn at the time of the fire. They say about 12 to 15 died, and the rest were saved.

Both the Drayton and Moorefield fire stations responded to the call before additional assistance was requested from Palmerston and Listowel.

The road was closed for several hours for emergency operations.

Fire officials say the fire has been ruled as accidental.