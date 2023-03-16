‘Catch the Ace’ fever spreading through Hagersville

A massive lineup is weaving through the downtown of Hagersville as hundreds descend on the community to play ‘Catch the Ace’ at the local legion.

Catch the Ace is a progressive raffle where players purchase tickets to guess which envelope contains the ace of spades.

The raffle, organized by the Hagersville and District Lions Club, has been running for 42 weeks now with a draw happening each Thursday.

Organizers said people have been lining up since 5:30 a.m. on Thursday to purchase tickets in person.

The Hagersville Lions Club said, in a post to social media, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.2 million. Proceeds support the Hagersville Food Bank as well as various club causes.

Ticket sales are open on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the draw happening at 8 p.m.