‘It’s a disaster waiting to happen’: Residents protest possible changes to road in Paris, Ont.

A plan to change a stretch of roadway in the town of Paris, Ont. is sparking debate.

Brant County is looking to convert Mile Hill Road from a two way street to a one way road for southbound uphill traffic.

The road currently offers single lanes moving in both directions from Washington Street to Powerline Road.

The goal, according to the county, is to make it safer for vehicles and pedestrians.

“Having a dedicated space for pedestrians will enhance public safety and promote active living,” said Brant County’s director of roads, Greg Demers, in a statement to CTV News.

But some of the residents living on Mile Hill Road said they’re not impressed with the proposal.

“I think it’s a disaster waiting to happen,” said Isaac Rosebrugh, who has lived on the road for six years.

He said he is worried about longer commute times and more congestion. He called Mile Hill Road a primary route to Paris.

“This is only going to compound the traffic flow issues that were seeing downtown. Not only that but pushing the issue to other smaller communities where they’re going to see cut-through traffic,” said Rosebrugh.

If the changes are made it could mean a longer drive for some. Area residents would need to loop around King Edward Street and onto Washington Street to go around it.

“My dad, he’s 85 now. He lives at the bottom of the hill. It’s part of the reason why I moved here. I’m close by. If there’s an emergency – my mom calls me and there’s something wrong with him, I got to drive all the way around. He’s at the bottom of the hill,” worried resident Dean Tomblin.

A cost for the project has yet to be determined.

If approved, the county expects construction to begin this spring.

A public information session is planned for Wednesday Jan. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brant Sports Complex.

Those opposing the plan have started a petition, with close to 300 signatures as of Friday afternoon.