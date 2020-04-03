KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting another 19 new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the local total to 148, up from 129 reported on Thursday.

On its website, the region shows that 17 of the new cases were reported on April 2.

That number marks the biggest single-day jump in Waterloo Region since public health officials began reporting them.

"We are still in the early phases of this pandemic," Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the region's news conference on Friday morning.

"I don't believe new cases will subside any time soon. I believe we still have a long road to travel in the fight against COVID-19."

The number of resolved cases remains at 29.

Five of the new cases have been identified in healthcare workers.

Twenty-two of the cases are currently hospitalized, while a total of 42 have been hospitalized at some point while they had the virus. Two people have died.

Later Friday morning, the region also listed another outbreak at a retirement home in the region.

Chartwell Westmount has reported one positive case in a staff member.

That's in addition to five other declared outbreaks, numbers which Dr. Wang says will likely increase.

The outbreaks so far are as follows:

Highview Residences, declared on March 31; three cases in residents

Sunnyside Home, declared on March 31; two cases in staff

Forest Heights Revera, declared on April 1; one case in a resident

St. Luke's Place, declared on April 1; one case in staff

The Village at University Gates, declared on April 1; one case in staff

The region has conducted a total of 2,242 tests, with the results of 1,667 of those coming back negative.

The results for 427 tests are still pending.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.