KITCHENER -- An employee at a Food Basics in Kitchener has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Parent company METRO confirmed the news to CTV Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, the company says it was notified on April 3 that the employee, who was last at the store at Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard on March 29, had been diagnosed.

"We have immediately cleaned all surfaces the infected person may have been in contact with as well as common areas, equipment that may have been used, etc.," the statement reads in part.

"They will be cleaned and sanitized again by maintenance."

The company says it is making sure the employee is in quarantine and is safe, and says it has met with the other employees to discuss the situation.

The store in question was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before opening, METRO says.

The company says it has been in contact with public health to ensure it is following the appropriate measures.