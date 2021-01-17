KITCHENER -- Fire officials say the cause of a fire at a Kitchener apartment complex was careless smoking and that the occupants of one unit have been displaced.

Emergency crews were called to the regional housing building on Weber Street East Saturday evening.

Nearby streets were shut down for about an hour and a half as GRT buses were brought in to help shelter residents while staying physically distant.

Only one of the thirty units was displaced due to the fire, with the region working to find temporary accommodations for them.

No injuries were reported.