KITCHENER -- A 31-year-old Brampton man has been charged with drunk driving after his vehicle slammed into a shed near Belwood Lake on Friday.

Wellington County OPP were called to Sumac Street around 12:30 a.m. after they received a report that a man had lost control of his vehicle and hit an out-building.

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Danny Kaul has been charged with impaired driving, was given a 90 day license suspension and had his vehicle impounded.