KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle slammed into the back a police car as officers were assisting another driver on the side of the road in Cambridge.

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted about the incident on Highway 7 just before 5:30 on Monday.

Police say it is fortunate that no one was injured in the incident, as officers were out of their vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officials did not release any information regarding charges.

Police are also using the crash as an opportunity to remind motorists to slow down and move over when approaching first responder vehicles with lights flashing.