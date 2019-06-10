

CTV Kitchener





Police believe speed was a factor in a crash that sent a car flying into a house in Guelph over the weekend.

It happened in the area of Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the car was headed south when the driver lost control and hit a hydro pole. The pole was sheared off in the process.

The car then went airborne, flipped onto its roof and hit a home in the area.

“Miraculously,” the 21-year-old driver and his passenger were uninjured, police say.

Speed is believed to be a factor of this crash but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not announced any charges.

The total damages are estimated to be around $300,000.

No one in the home was injured.