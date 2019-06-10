Featured
Car hits hydro pole, flies into house
Police say the car went airborne and hit the house.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 12:42PM EDT
Police believe speed was a factor in a crash that sent a car flying into a house in Guelph over the weekend.
It happened in the area of Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, the car was headed south when the driver lost control and hit a hydro pole. The pole was sheared off in the process.
The car then went airborne, flipped onto its roof and hit a home in the area.
“Miraculously,” the 21-year-old driver and his passenger were uninjured, police say.
Speed is believed to be a factor of this crash but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not announced any charges.
The total damages are estimated to be around $300,000.
No one in the home was injured.