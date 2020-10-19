Advertisement
Car found on fire in North Dumfries may have been stolen: police
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 8:51AM EDT
A burned out car seen on Oct. 18 after firefighters responded to reports of a car fire.
KITCHENER -- Cambridge firefighters responded to a car fire on Waynco Road in North Dumfries on Sunday afternoon.
The call came in just before 5 p.m. Officials said the car may have been stolen, and are treating the incident as suspicious.
No one was in the car when emergency crews arrived.
It's not clear how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.