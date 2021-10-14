Car dealerships facing inventory issues due to parts shortage

KITCHENER -

A semi-conductor shortage impacting the auto sector and production plants in Canada is also having an impact on local car dealerships.

Mike Burton has his eyes set on the fully electric 2022 Nissan Leaf as a retirement gift for himself, and says he feels an urgency to seal the deal.

“It seems like this car in the showroom is the only car in Canada,” he said. “Snap it up or lose it.”

Once the car sells from Nissan Kitchener’s lot, it may take weeks until the same model is back in stock.

General manager Mark Pilla says there is usually three times as many cars on the lot.

“Compared to years past, if we were doing the interview here we’d be standing on cars,” he said.

Pilla cites the low inventory is due to the semiconductor chip shortage, as manufacturers aren’t producing enough to meet demand.

“I’ve talked to colleagues in the industry and they say they have zero cars on their lot,” he said.

Pilla adds that there is only one of every model in stock, and if a customer wants one in another colour or trim package, they would have to place a custom order that could take some time.

“If you’re thinking of a car in the next couple of months, you may want to get on that instead of the old fashion going out on the weekend to buy a car,” he said.

The Cami Assembly Plant in Ingersoll recently halted production due to the chip shortage, but will be back on the line Nov. 1.

“Pandemic-related supply chain issues remain a complex and fluid issue,” as spokesperson for GM said in a statement. “GM continues to find creative solutions to minimized impact of the semiconductor shortages.”