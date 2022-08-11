Cancelled GO trains on Kitchener line impacting local commuters

A recent wave of temporary GO train cancellations along the Kitchener line has left commuters frustrated as they navigate alternative options.

Metrolinx, the transit agency that oversees GO transit, issued a warning to commuters on Monday saying cancellations would be occurring across their routes due to “staff illness.”

Metrolinx confirmed to CTV News Kitchener the staff illnesses are related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Metrolinx announced the Kitchener line would see a multi-day cancellation impacting two trips per day lasting for the remainder of the work week.

Some commuters didn’t receive the memo of cancelled morning and evening trips.

On Thursday morning, several people missed the train, expecting to only need to wait 30 minutes for the next one. Instead, they had to wait a whole hour before making their trip to downtown Toronto.

“I was trying my best to get here as soon as possible,” a commuter told CTV News at the Kitchener Go station on Thursday morning. “So, it was a bit of a surprise when I saw a rather larger crowd here.“

Some riders said they would opt to take the next available bus, while one person said they would consider taking an Uber to Toronto.

According to the Uber app, the trip would cost a commuter just over $145 - a pricy increase from the $19.40 ticket GO train riders pay.

“Of course I’m frustrated because I’m late,” said another commuter. “I have a workshop in Toronto. So I have to communicate early to tell them ‘hey I’m coming late.’ [It’s] very frustrating, but I’ll have to conform to what’s available today.”

Since Monday’s announcement, the Kitchener line has seen roughly half a dozen cancelled train trips.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said the transit agency is currently experiencing 10 to 15 cancellations a day across all their routes. They also do not know how long these cancellations will last.

There were no further updates on Thursday from Metrolinx on additional cancelled trips.