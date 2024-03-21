Canadian-made electric car wows Stratford high school students
High school students at Stratford District Secondary School had plenty of reasons to get excited about the future of electric vehicle production in Canada when Project Arrow stopped by Wednesday.
Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) of Canada program coordinator Paula Barahona says their $20 millon prototype is a futuristic design for the car of the future.
"Building Project Arrow, our main focus is a showcase in Canadian talent and Canadian skill and involve future generations", said Barahona.
APMA first launched its first zero-emission concept vehicle Project Arrow in 2023. Now the 20-million dollar prototype is on a tour around Canada, showcasing its design and technology to students.
"I think it's a pretty cool design," said Grade 11 student Cobyn Dias. "I really love the solar panels on it, its pretty cool because that’s going to be the technology of the future."
The Project Arrow Canadian-made electric car on display at Stratford District Secondary School on Mar. 20, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
The development took three years to build through a joint effort between the automotive sector and post-secondary institutions.
"To be able to kind of walk around it and see it its super unique," said teacher Tony Roes. "Even if it catches a few kids that come here and see it today, and they’re getting a little spark, I think it’s huge for them."
Although it is an electric vehicle, the team went full throttle with the engine.
"It's a 550 horsepower and it can go from 0 to 100 in less than 3 seconds. It’s a dual motor car and we really wanted to get that fast feel to it," said Barahona.
From concept to conception, this entire car is Canadian, even down to the finer details like the maple hardwood floor.
"I think Canada needs to become more self-sufficient and I think this is a great step to become the lead in any technology," said Dias. "I think we need to develop better batteries in the future but I think this is a great step. I’m glad university students are working on stuff like this."
What all comes next for Project Arrow is uncertain, but there is a further development being worked on.
"We are working on 2.0," said Barahona. "So we’re hoping with that one to go into production. But there has been a lot of interest and we always say maybe in the next five to eight years you will see this car on the road."
