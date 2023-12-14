Canada and USA women’s hockey teams face off in Kitchener, Ont.

The women’s national hockey team will have to dig deep to win this year’s Rivalry Series.

Team Canada faced off against Team USA Thursday night at The Aud in Kitchener, Ont.

The USA went into game three leading the series 2-0.

It was a sold out show Thursday night with thousands of fans filling the stands to cheer on Team Canada.

The Aud in Kitchener, Ont. was sold out for game three of the Team Canada vs. Team USA Rivalry Series on Dec. 14, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

The opening ceremony began with the under 11B Kitchener Lady Rangers and under 11A Waterloo Ravens taking to the ice after practicing with their hockey heroes earlier this week.

11B Kitchener Lady Rangers and under 11A Waterloo Ravens join Team Canada on the ice at The Aud for the opening ceremony of game three for the Rivalry Series. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

It was an exciting match with the teams tying it up 2-2 and forcing the game into overtime.

Hilary Knight got the game-winning goal for the Americans.

Team USA now leads the series 3-0.

Game four is set for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. in Sarnia.

Game five and six will be in Saskatchewan in February, with game seven in Minnesota.

-- With reporting by Heather Senoran