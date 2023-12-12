KITCHENER
    • Minor hockey players 'excited' to take the ice with Team Canada

    Local minor hockey players will be hitting the ice with the women’s national hockey team on Thursday.

    Team Canada is hosting Team USA for game three of their seven game series at The Aud. The first two matches of the Rivalry Series were played in U.S. in November, with Canada losing both games.

    Team Canada is hoping to get their first win in the Rivalry Series on Thursday, but before the puck drops, the under 11B Kitchener Lady Rangers and under 11A Waterloo Ravens have been invited to join the national teams on the ice during the opening ceremonies.

    “They’re going to stand on the blue line as part of the anthem,” Marin Hickox, vice president of Women and Girls Hockey for Hockey Canada, said. “They’re going to feel the crowd, they’re going to feel the noise. It’s really great that we’re working with the Waterloo Ravens and the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association to make these dreams come true.”

    Members of the Lady Rangers said they’re thrilled for the opportunity.

    “I'm super excited, because I'm a big fan of Sarah Nurse,” said Gabriella Darcey, a left winger with the Kitchener Lady Rangers U-11B team. “Lots of the players are very inspirational.”

    “I'm very excited for that [and] I'm so happy I get to do it with my team,” Veronica Sommers, a right defenceman for the Kitchener Lady Rangers U-11B team, added.

    According to Hockey Canada, the Rivalry Series is a chance to show people the talent in the women’s game and hopefully inspire players across the country.

    “We’re a big fan of the ‘see it, be it,’” Hickox explained. “It’s really important that young girls and boys are able to see women’s hockey at a highest level.”

    “Just promoting women’s hockey, growing the game. Doing it for those little girls so that they have something to look up to,” said Loren Gabel, a forward with Team Canada. “It’s amazing to see them out here at our practice, and happy to have them out at our games as well.”

    Gabel, a Kitchener native, said she expects around 40 family and friends to attend the game. She once played in the intermission of a Kitchener Rangers game as a kid, and is excited to be back in her hometown playing on the ice again.

    “It’s a great feeling. Obviously, a different stage representing your country, but a huge honour to be here. I’m happy to play in front of the fans, friends and family here in Kitchener,” Gabel said.

    National women's hockey team practicing at The Aud in Kitchener. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

    The local girls that were invited to join the opening of the game said seeing the national teams play gives them something to strive for, and a chance to meet their hockey idols.

    “Looking forward to improving our skills, so someday we can be like them,” said Madison Lee, a left winger with the Kitchener Lady Rangers U-11B team.

    “It's just really inspiring, because I know they've achieved a lot of goals that I really want to reach when I'm older,” Sophie Pagett, a left winger with the Kitchener Lady Rangers U-11B team, added.

    “One of my life goals is to play on Team Canada, and I want to meet them. So I'm excited,” said Grace Prins, a goalie with the Kitchener Lady Rangers U-11B team.

    Game three of the rivalry series is sold out in Kitchener. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at The Aud.

