Canada and USA women’s hockey teams face off at Kitchener Aud

The women’s national hockey team is gearing up to take on Team USA at the Kitchener Aud on Thursday night.

Team Canada is hoping to take home their first win in the seven game rivalry series that starts at 7 p.m. The first two matches were played in U.S. in November, with Canada losing both games.

All hope isn’t lost yet.

Last year, Canada lost the first three games before the ultimate comeback, taking four in a row to win the series.

Returning to home ice has proven to work in Team Canada’s favour. Out of 65 games in Ontario, they have a 54-10-1 record against Team USA.

The last time the women’s team faced off against the Americans in Kitchener was back in 2006, with Canada ultimately winning its ninth 4 Nations Cup.

Game four will be on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. in Sarnia.

Game five and six will be in Saskatchewan in February, with game seven in Minnesota.