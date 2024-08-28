Cambridge to start mailing parking tickets
Drivers in Cambridge will soon get parking tickets through the mail as the city introduces new parking enforcement technology.
According to a news release from the city, the system will come into effect next week and focus on school zone safety.
Bylaw officers will be concentrating on vehicles illegally parked in No Parking, No Stopping and Fire Route zones.
Tickets will be mailed to the registered vehicle owner and look the same as tickets previously left on vehicles.
The method for paying or challenging a ticket will not change.
