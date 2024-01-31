Cambridge senior worries she'll have nowhere to go if council approves new housing project
It’s a paradox facing municipalities across the province – the need to build more homes while preserving affordable rental units on valuable land.
The City of Cambridge is facing this exact situation with a property on Blair Road.
A developer wants to build 32 new housing units but the problem is, there are already five families living there in affordable rentals.
Reaction from Blair Road residents
On Wednesday, CTV News spoke with one resident who said if she’s kicked out of 220 Blair Road, she’ll have nowhere else to go.
“Since the pandemic, the market has become absolutely unaffordable,” Michelle LaRiviere said. “There no affordable rentals out there. And so, facing eviction is absolutely terrifying to us.”
She’s been living there for the last five years and currently pays around $1,700 in rent per month.
“We look out for each other. We share green space. It’s a community.”
Michelle LaRiviere in Blair Road home in Cambridge on Jan. 31, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
The property, which consists of a detached home and a four-plex, are part of the developer’s proposal.
“We found out pretty quickly what his intentions were and that’s when our anxiety just hit the roof because we knew that our housing had become insecure,” LaRiviere said.
Proposed plan
The plan calls for the demolition of the properties at 220 Blair Road to create two 3-storey stacked townhouses with a total of 32 units.
The developer's proposed plan for 220 Blair Road in Cambridge.
“The new units will not be rentals,” LaRiviere added. “What’s proposed to be built here will not be available to us.”
She’s worried the residents, herself included, won’t find other accommodations.
“As a senior on a fixed income I’m seriously looking at possibly living in a van if I get evicted,” she explained.
The developer's proposed plan for 220 Blair Road in Cambridge.
Council’s concern
The proposed project was brought up at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Mayor Jan Liggett expressed her concerns.
“The land is already taken up with human beings,” she said. “Children, sick people and seniors who need a place to live, and it needs to be affordable.”
According to Liggett, municipalities are in a no-win situation.
“We got caught in between the need for housing and that displacement, and that’s what was disturbing for us,” she explained. “You don’t take away to add more housing. [That] defeats the whole purpose of adding housing to our community.”
Council asked the developer to come back with a new plan that protects the existing – and affordable – housing.
“There’s a big section of it where you could add on and make a profit off of that. You don’t have to evict the people that are there currently,” Liggett said. “People will still have their homes and there’ll be new housing for people.”
Planning expert weighs in
CTV News spoke with a planning expert who agrees with the mayor’s vision.
“You could potentially build those buildings on the existing parcel without demolishing the existing housing,” Dawn Parker, a professor with the University of Waterloo’s School of Planning, explained. “I think there are some larger issues that this proposal really brings to light, which is that all over the region we’re seeing housing demolished to build parking lots. If you take a look at the proposed site plan… the majority of the new land in the proposed development will be surface parking.”
The developer's proposed plan for 220 Blair Road in Cambridge.
To make it work, she suggests getting creative.
“We really need to rethink and reimagine how we regulate and building our cities in terms of parking,” she said. “The only way to do that feasibly in this market is for some entity to subsidize underground parking. And at this point in time, I believe that makes sense.”
Parker is also in favour of converting large parking lots into housing, an idea that Cambridge council rejected in December but regional council is currently considering.
“There’s a myth that if we approve and build more high-rise housing, somehow that extra supply will increase housing affordability. That won’t happen,” Parker explained.
Could the project still move ahead?
When a proposal is rejected the developer may appeal the case directly to the Ontario Land Tribunal.
In the past, these cases would favour the developer’s project.
Liggett feels confident it won’t turn out that way.
“I think it depends on how far that council wants to go. Do you protect your community? Do you protect what is currently there, the people that are there now, or are you afraid of a quasi-judicial system – which would be the Ontario Land Tribunal. Sometimes you have to stand your ground and say: ‘This is important to us. This is important to the building of our community.’”
Parker also believes the Blair Road tenants may have the upper hand this time because the province may agree that keeping five families in affordable homes is worth it.
“The province has backed off on some poor housing decisions,” she said. “Now is the moment to open the dialogue and put forward some new solutions, and they might listen.”
“The province should take into consideration any families that would be displaced by developers [and] either completely deny applications that would displace residents in affordable housing or provide housing for the families that will be displaced,” LaRiviere added.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
Possible sanctions beyond case for hockey players facing 2018 sex assault charges
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
Regulator searches home of B.C. 'childbirth activist' with history of unauthorized midwifery
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is investigating reports that a self-described "childbirth activist" from Vancouver Island has been offering unauthorized midwifery services, in violation of a decades-old court order.
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
WATCH Arizona girl escapes alleged kidnapping on her walk to school
Security cameras captured what police say was an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old while she walked to school in Arizona.
Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
DEVELOPING Fighting kills more in north Gaza as South Africa alleges Israel ignores court ruling
Gaza's Health Ministry says people are still being killed in fighting in the northern part of the territory, the initial target of Israel's ground offensive into the Gaza Strip that has seen entire neighborhoods flattened.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
Five hockey players facing criminal charges in connection to alleged sexual assault
The fallout continues to surround the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal, which has several prominent National Hockey League players facing criminal charges.
-
TVDSB, LDCSB change date of upcoming PA day to align with rare total solar eclipse
Local school boards are changing the date of an upcoming PA day in order to align with a rare total solar eclipse, which is set to bathe the region in darkness in early April.
Windsor
-
Video shows truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall, police seek suspects
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released video of a truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall during a break-in at a jewelry store and are seeking two suspects.
-
Windsor-Essex school boards consider keeping kids home for solar eclipse day
For many people across southwestern Ontario, April 8 will be an opportunity to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event — a total solar eclipse.
-
'This is not something that we want to do': MADD installs signs in memory of Windsorite killed by drunk driver
The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) signs in memory of Ken McEldowney are a first for the City of Windsor.
Barrie
-
Driver, 17, speeding more than 100km/h over limit wanted to 'see what it could do'
Police say an officer on patrol pulled over a 17-year-old driver clocked speeding more than 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in King Township.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Suspended Wasaga Beach physician Dr. James McInnis to lose his licence after sexual abuse finding
Dr. James McInnis, a former Angus and Wasaga Beach family doctor, will lose his licence after he was found to have sexually abused a patient and his nurse by The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT).
Northern Ontario
-
Truck similar to missing Sudbury politician's vehicle last seen heading to Lively
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Cochrane mayor sanctioned by town council, despite protests of innocence
Town council in Cochrane voted this week that Mayor Peter Politis should go without pay for three months for harassing and bullying two staff members.
Ottawa
-
'I'm appalled': Shoppers react to grocery price increases on the horizon
The cost of groceries in Canada is reaching a tipping point, forcing many across the country to change their shopping habits or their diets.
-
OPP charge 5 people with murder in death of Quinte West teen
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
-
Town of Renfrew mayor vows not to resign after vote of non-confidence against him
Town of Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney is vowing to stay in the job after the town council voted in favour of a motion of non-confidence against him.
Toronto
-
Chow to trim tax hike to 9.5 per cent in Toronto budget set to be unveiled Thursday
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to unveil a budget Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
-
Mississauga man attacked by coyote while walking his dog
A Mississauga man is warning people about coyotes following an attack while he was out walking his dog.
Montreal
-
'Stop scapegoating the English community in Quebec,' says Lametti in farewell speech to Parliament
In his farewell speech in Parliament, former Justice Minister David Lametti made a veiled critique of Premier François Legault's use of the notwithstanding clause for the language law known as Bill 96 and said that anglophones shouldn't be blamed for the status of French in Quebec.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
-
Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
Atlantic
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
-
Canadian grocers could be ready to increase prices
Canadian grocers are about to come out of their annual three-month price freeze on thousands of items.
-
'My mom is not a number': N.B. woman bumped down nursing home waitlist by hospital critical state protocol
A New Brunswick woman was bumped down the nursing home waitlist due to hospital critical state protocol.
Winnipeg
-
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
Calgary
-
'I felt extremely scared': Alberta man recounts random attack outside Tsuut'ina Nation shopping centre
An Alberta man is speaking out after he was brutally attacked outside a shopping centre on the Tsuut'ina First Nation earlier this month.
-
Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
-
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Opposition calls for private electric system report to Alberta minister to be made public
Alberta's Official Opposition is calling on the provincial government to be more transparent when it comes to the future of electricity generation and supply.
-
Drought conditions spark government action, raise questions over wildfire response
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
Vancouver
-
Canucks trade Kuzmenko for Flames' Lindholm
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired centre Elias Lindholm in a trade with the Calgary Flames, the teams announced Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. information commissioner slams long waits for FOI requests
British Columbia’s information and privacy commissioner is warning the provincial government of the risks of increasing waits for freedom of information requests – and of flouting its own rules.
-
20 BC Ferries vessels undergoing retrofits this year, company says
BC Ferries says its fleet maintenance plan for 2024 aims to keep as many vessels online for the peak summer travel period as possible.