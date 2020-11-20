KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials said a restaurant in Cambridge has been charged under the Ontario Reopening Act.

Ming's Restaurant was issued a summons on Nov. 10 for charges of failing to ensure customers seated at different tables were properly distanced.

Speaking at the region's update on COVID-19 on Friday morning, Regional Chair Karen Redman said there are around 30 provincial officers in the region to carry out education and enforcement at high-risk businesses.

"We've seen too many outbreaks in employee settings where COVID-19 is spreading from one worker to another," Redman said.

She said enforcement include public health, regional enforcement, municipal enforcement and Waterloo regional police.

Between Nov. 12 and 18, Redman said regional bylaw officers and public health inspectors responded to 136 calls or emails and made 28 site visits.

Provincial teams have made 212 site visits and found contraventions in 57 settings, Redman said. They were related to the new provincial requirements and no charges were laid.

Redman encouraged businesses to promote wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and encouraging hand washing.