

CTV Kitchener





Two locals are in Saskatchewan Wednesday as the Humboldt Broncos return to the ice for their first game since the devastating tragedy in April.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured on April 6 when a transport truck struck the hockey team's bus.

Two Cambridge residents raised thousands of dollars for the team, and they will be in Saskatchewan Wednesday to present the cheque.

The ‘Humboldt Broncos strong’ sticker fundraiser was started by best friends Steve Bonneville and Candice Ceelen and raised over $40,000 dollars.

The pair spent months collecting donations that will provide financial assistance to those affected by the tragedy.