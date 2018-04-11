

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge hockey coach is helping the Humboldt Broncos by letting others publicly display their support for the team.

Steve Bonneville has created ‘Humboldt Broncos strong’ stickers, which he is selling for $5 apiece – with all proceeds going an online fundraiser for the Saskatchewan hockey team.

“As a hockey parent and a hockey coach, what happened Friday to the Humboldt hockey team and community left me with a really heavy heart, as I’m sure it did to all of you,” Bonneville wrote this week in a Facebook post.

As of Wednesday, Bonneville said he had more than 900 orders for the stickers – many from Cambridge, but also some from as far away as Denmark.