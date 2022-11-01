Cambridge Pinebush COVID-19 vaccine clinic closing Sunday

The temporary vaccination clinic located at 66 Pinebush Road in Cambridge is set to close its doors on Nov. 6.

The clinic reopened Sept. 26 to accommodate the expected surge in demand for the new bivalent vaccines.

Region of Waterloo Public Health now says that the clinic is no longer needed. Moving forward, regional vaccination clinics and mobile community outreach will be the main methods of operation.

Appointments are still available and walk-ins will be welcome at the clinic until Sunday. Following that, anyone aged 12 years or older who is eligible for a bivalent booster dose will be able to get one at participating pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

The Regional COVID-19 Care Clinic, which is run by Waterloo Region’s three hospitals, will still be in operation after Sunday, though it is located at the same address of the closing clinic. That clinic specializes in all COVID assessment, testing, treatment and vaccinations, not including the bivalent booster dose.