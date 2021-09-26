Cambridge man runs 132 km to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation

Cambridge -

A man from Cambridge ran 132 kilometres from Guelph to Goderich to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

60-year-old Dave Beatty trekked the G2G Rail Trail, running the equivalent of a marathon per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“I’ve dubbed this the G2G challenge,” Beatty said. “As a kid I had life saving heart surgery and it’s in no small part due to the Heart and Stroke Foundation because they provide the funds for research that enabled cutting edge surgeries like [the ones then] and those today to be done.”

Beatty created the Project 60 Plus initiative with the goal of raising $2,500 for Heart & Stroke. He battled the wind and rain throughout Saturday before reaching Rotary Club Beach in Goderich on Sunday.

By the time he crossed the finish line roughly $10,000 was donated to the cause.

“Dave will always say you know you’re capable of doing more than you think you can,” Julie Tall, a business partner with Project 60 Plus, said. “It’s so important, as we age, to keep on going. To keep setting new challenges for ourselves.”

To donate to Project 60 Plus visit https://project60plus.com/