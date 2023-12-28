Cambridge man charged in connection to pedestrian hit and run

A Cambridge man is facing multiple charges in connection to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

It happened Dec. 28 around 5:50 a.m., in the Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard area of Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police say a 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not remain on scene.

She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released photos of the suspect vehicle while searching for the driver responsible.

A 55 year-old man was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with the following: