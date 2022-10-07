Cambridge man charged after nearly a dozen break-ins

The Waterloo regional police said they have charged a Cambridge resident after receiving reports of 10 commercial break-ins.

Police said a 32-year-old has been charged in connection with the breaks ins which occurred between Sept. 16 and Oct. 4.

The man has been charged with:

Break, enter, and commit (ten counts)

Possession of break-in instruments

Disguise with intent

Failing to comply with release order

Police said they anticipate additional charges will be placed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.