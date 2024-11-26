Police issue 48 charges during commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz

Waterloo Regional Police have issued almost 50 charges as part of a commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz in Woolwich.

In a social media post on Monday night, police said 22 vehicles were stopped and 8 vehicles were taken out of service. Four licence plates were seized.

All told, police issued 48 charges for issues including unsecured loads, improper tires, defective brakes and driving while suspended.

One driver also received a three-day licence suspension for the presence of cannabis.