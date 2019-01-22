Featured
Cambridge man cashes in $150,000 on instant lotto game
Dalin Hamilton won a $150,000 prize off of an instant lottery game. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 4:29PM EST
A Cambridge man has cashed in a huge prize off of an instant lottery game.
Dalin Hamilton won $150,000 on THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game.
The game combines scratch tickets and an animated spin on the lotto screen.
“It spun on the screen and I didn’t believe it when a $150,000 prize showed up,” Hamilton was quoted in an OLG news release.
He plans on paying off his car and using some of the money to buy a house.
The ticket was purchased at an Esso gas station on Trafalgar Road in Milton.