Cambridge man arrested in connection to three robberies

    A 43-year-old man is facing charges in connection to two bank robberies and one retail store robbery in Cambridge.

    The first incident, according to Waterloo Regional Police, took place on May 27 at a Cambridge bank located near Dundas Street North and Main Street.

    Police said a man with a gun stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank before fleeing on foot. There were no physical injuries.

    The second robbery happened on July 16 at a retail store on King Street East.

    Police said the suspect, who was carrying a knife, demanded cash and merchandise before leaving the business on foot. One of the store’s employees had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The third incident was an alleged bank robbery in the area of James Parkway on July 26.

    Police said the suspect had a gun when he entered the bank and attempted to steal cash. He was last seen getting into a waiting getaway vehicle.

    The next day police executed a search warrant at a home on Linden Drive home. They said officers seized evidence in relation to the three robberies. Police also found a replica firearm.

    The man is facing several charges, including: robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, conspiracy to commit indictable offence, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, two counts of robbery with a firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.

     

