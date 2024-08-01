Cambridge man arrested in connection to three robberies
A 43-year-old man is facing charges in connection to two bank robberies and one retail store robbery in Cambridge.
The first incident, according to Waterloo Regional Police, took place on May 27 at a Cambridge bank located near Dundas Street North and Main Street.
Police said a man with a gun stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank before fleeing on foot. There were no physical injuries.
The second robbery happened on July 16 at a retail store on King Street East.
Police said the suspect, who was carrying a knife, demanded cash and merchandise before leaving the business on foot. One of the store’s employees had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The third incident was an alleged bank robbery in the area of James Parkway on July 26.
Police said the suspect had a gun when he entered the bank and attempted to steal cash. He was last seen getting into a waiting getaway vehicle.
The next day police executed a search warrant at a home on Linden Drive home. They said officers seized evidence in relation to the three robberies. Police also found a replica firearm.
The man is facing several charges, including: robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, conspiracy to commit indictable offence, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, two counts of robbery with a firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
43 German shepherds living in 'horrible' conditions seized from breeder: BC SPCA
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
Chile's capital sees first rainless July on record
Not a single drop of rain fell in Santiago or Chile's metropolitan region this July for the first time since records have been kept.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
-
'It’s been a stinky summer' south London residents live with stench from nearby compost facility, again
According to Jay Stanford, the city’s director of waste management, London sends 20 to 25 trucks of green waste to the site every day. He says the city has also been hearing concerns from residents, and they’d like them resolved as much as anyone.
-
Windsor
-
‘You can’t have both’: Economist believes Canada must choose between protecting the auto sector or the environment
Canadians have until midnight Thursday to submit their thoughts on whether or not Canada should impose import tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.
-
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse to compete for gold
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has another chance to go for gold after qualifying in Thursday afternoon’s 200-metre Backstroke semi-final.
-
Windsor-born OHL player Sebastien Gervais brings Memorial Cup home
Windsor-born OHLer Sebastien Gervais brought the Memorial Cup to town Thursday after winning it with the Saginaw Spirit this past season.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
-
Person rescued from vehicle after hitting pole & entangling in power lines
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
-
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
Ottawa
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Toronto
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
-
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal man launches class-action lawsuit against social media platforms for being too addictive
A Montreal man is launching a class-action lawsuit against the parent companies of several social media platforms, alleging they are too addictive and cause harm.
-
RCMP bust Quebec lab producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills 25 times more powerful than fentanyl
The RCMP said it has busted a clandestine lab east of Montreal that was likely producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills believed to contain protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid that is around 25 times more powerful than fentanyl.
-
Auger-Aliassime through to semifinal in men's tennis at Paris Olympics
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles at the Paris Olympics.
Atlantic
-
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
-
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
-
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
-
Cruise paused in Manitoba lake due to zebra mussels
Sunset cruises in Clear Lake have been forced to dock due to the continued presence of zebra mussels.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
-
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
-
New data to inform feeder main rehab plan; 2 new wire snaps detected
Wednesday saw two more wire snaps detected along Calgary's recently repaired water feeder main.
Edmonton
-
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man at large captured in Edmonton 2 weeks later
An escaped inmate has been captured in Edmonton after spending two weeks at large.
Vancouver
-
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
-
BCLC warns PlayNow users to change passwords after 'suspicious' activity
The B.C. Lottery Corporation is urging online gamblers to update their passwords after "suspicious" activity was detected on PlayNow — the province's only legal, regulated gambling website.
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.