Armed bank robbery reported in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge bank.

Only a few details have been released at this time.

Police were called to Dundas Street North and Main Street just before 2:20 p.m. Monday.

They said male with a gun stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank.

He was last seen walking south on Dundas Street North towards Main Street.

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 45-years-old, with a thin build and a noticeable limp. He was wearing black clothes, a dark baseball hat and black sunglasses.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.