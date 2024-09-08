KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian hurt following collision in Cambridge: police

    A pedestrian is injured following a collision in the Hespeler area of Cambridge.

    The collision happened Saturday around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard.

    Waterloo Regional Police said a pedestrian was hit by a black Lexus turning from Queen Street West onto Winston Boulevard.

    The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The Lexus driver, a 72-year-old man from Cambridge, was not hurt.

    Police are continuing to investigate.

