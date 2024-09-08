KITCHENER
    • Hamilton man charged after pedestrian hit in Waterloo

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
    The driver of a Kia has been charged with careless driving after a pedestrian was hit in Waterloo.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the crash happened on Seagram Drive on Saturday around 6:50 p.m.

    “The investigation revealed that a pedestrian was outside his Toyota Sienna, unloading items from the driver’s side sliding door when a Kia Optima reversed from a driveway. The Kia struck the pedestrian and the Toyota,” police said in a media release.

    The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man from Oakville, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

    Officers charged a 20-year-old man from Hamilton with careless driving causing bodily harm.

    Seagram Drive was closed for several hours for the investigation.

